WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus.

The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. The counties in the highest level include Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level map for Kansas on July 22, 2022.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

The CDC said the map can help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local counties and unique needs.