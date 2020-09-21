CDC now says airborne particles may be traveling distances more than 6 feet

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for how COVID-19 spreads, going beyond just respiratory droplets and surfaces, NewsNation Now reported.

The CDC’s website, updated late last week, says the aerosols containing the coronavirus may be traveling through the air farther than previously thought.

There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes). In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

Previously, CDC had said it just spread between people who are in close contact, and through “respiratory droplets or small particles,” plus surfaces where those droplets land. Now, the language includes “airborne” particles and their ability to remain in the air.

The website also now lists using “air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The United States has more than 6.8 million cases and nearly 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to data on Monday from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine — Coronavirus Resource Center.

