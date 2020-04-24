CDC reveals six more symptoms to look for if you suspect you have COVID-19

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control recently listed new symptoms of COVID-19 on its website.

The new symptoms for the virus include:

chills

repeated shaking with chills

muscle pain

headache

sore throat

new loss of taste or smell

These symptoms are in addition to the previous symptoms which include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

According to the CDC, these symptoms typically appear 2-14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.

“People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” the CDC said on its website.

The CDC said if you are having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, feeling confused or have bluish lips or face, you should seek medical attention immediately.

There are several testing facilities in the metro. You should contact your doctor before going to one of these because some will require a prescription for a test.