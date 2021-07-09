CDC says masks no longer required for vaccinated students, staff: Where metro districts stand

FILE – In this May 18, 2021, file photo, kindergarten students wear masks and are separated by plexiglass during a math lesson at the Milton Elementary School, in Rye, N.Y. School districts across the United States are hiring additional teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever as enrollment rebounds following the pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The CDC relaxed COVID-19 guidelines Friday saying vaccinated students and staff don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings.

The majority of Kansas City school districts said they didn’t think the relaxed guidance would change their approach when students return to class in the fall.

While the CDC made the recommendation, it’s up to each district to decide if it will be followed. This is what local districts said when FOX4 asked about changes in mask requirements.

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Fort Osage

The Fort Osage Board of Education said it plans to meet next week to discuss the new CDC recommendation, but said it doesn’t expect to change mask requirements.

The district said masks are no longer required for students or staff, regardless of vaccination status. The district does recommend anyone who is not fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask.

Hickman Mills

Masks are still required for students and staff in the Hickman Mills School District. The district said it plans to meet soon to discuss the recommendation and determine if changes to district policy are needed.

Kansas City Public Schools

The Kansas City Public School District has not changed it’s mask policy and plans to continue requiring masks in schools.

“Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been keeping students and staff safe. Kansas City Public Schools continues to require students, staff and visitors wear masks in our schools and buildings. As we review our policies for the 2021-22 school year, we will consult with local, state and national public health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says students benefit from in-person learning. Kansas City Public Schools looks forward to a safe, healthy return to school in August,” the district said in a statement.

Last month the district said it would allow students to avoid wearing masks in buildings, if they showed proof of vaccination to a school nurse.

North Kansas City

North Kansas City Schools plans to continue following the guidance of the Clay County Health Department. As of June 11, masks are no longer required at schools.

Lee’s Summit School District

Lee’s Summit said the CDC guidance is in alignment with protocols the school district implemented and practiced at the end of the school year. The Lee’s Summit School District said it will review the CDC guidance as it addresses health and safety plans for fall.

KANSAS DISTRICTS

Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas City, Kansas School District plans to have more information after a board meeting next week. That’s when the district plans to talk about mask requirements and other issues surrounding COVID-19 in schools.

Olathe School District

Olathe’s new COVID-19 protocols went into effect last week. The shift means face coverings are highly encouraged inside school buildings, but are not required. The Olathe School District said it continues to assess COVID-19 and is in regular contact with the Johnson County Health Department as it prioritizes the health and safety of students and staff.

Shawnee Mission School District

The Shawnee Mission School District said it is reviewing the new masking guidance from the CDC. It plans to work in collaboration with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. They will make a final recommendation to the Shawnee Mission Board of Education concerning COVID-19 mitigation protocols for the upcoming school year at its meeting on July 26, 2021.