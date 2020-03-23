Center Schools start distributing meals, preparing for home learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students who may be at home for the remainder of the school year began picking up free breakfasts and lunches Monday.

About 2,000 students in the Center School District are eligible for free meal programs.

Center Elementary is one of four schools in the district where any student, from kindergarten all the way up to high school seniors, can stop by to pick up meals while they're hunkered down at home.

In addition, the district has set up drop off sites for students who live too far away from the schools to walk.

The district estimates it distributed about 200 meals Monday morning and it expects that number to grow as more families learn about the program.

"We are taking all the safety precautionary measures," Center's interim superintendent Michael Weishaar said. "We’ve got gloves, we are certainly using social distancing to our advantage. And we’re just making sure we are preaching to everybody involved that they stay away. If we need to put the meals down we’ll put the meals down and we do a count and the families can come up and pick up the meals."

Parents should check the Center district website for changes in meal pickup times later this week.

Center also has a short term education plan for the next two weeks to maintain what has already been learned in the classroom, while the district works on a longer term teaching plan.

The non-profit group, Lead To Read, is giving books to young students, K through 3rd grade, when they pick up their breakfast and lunch so that children will continue reading while at home.

Center schools have partnered with Sprint so that all its high school students can have virtual classroom learning.

The district is working with other internet providers to offer free service to the rest of its families.