Cerner employee tests presumptive positive for coronavirus; Realization campus employees relocated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Kansas City’s largest private employer.

Cerner announced Tuesday that an associate has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Cerner is taking precautions and notifying those who may have been in contact with the employee and asking them to self-quarantine.

“On Sunday, Cerner took action to help reduce the spread of potential exposure and transmission of COVID-19 and asked all associates globally who can work remote to do so through March 30,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Tuesday afternoon, the Cerner Realization campus in Kansas City was closed and employees who were not exposed have been relocated to another campus.

“We continue to follow World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other local and global organizations travel and quarantine guidelines across all global campuses,” the company said.