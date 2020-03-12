Cher postpones entire ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ including Kansas City stop at Sprint Center

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 03: Cher performs during her Here We Go Again Tour at Rod Laver Arena on October 3, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cher has postponed all of the concerts in her “Here We Go Again Tour” amid coronavirus concerns, including her stop at the Sprint Center. The change is effective immediately.

The concert, originally scheduled for April 18, has been moved to Oct. 2, according to the Sprint Center’s website. The announcement did not mention further information about tickets.

The concert was first announced on Nov. 4 in 2019.

The change happened followed rapidly spreading concern over the coronavirus. The same day, March 12, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a 21-day State of Emergency, which banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

This isn’t the first show changed at the Sprint Center amid coronavirus fears, either. Earlier on March 12, Dan + Shay postponed their concert as well.

