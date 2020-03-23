Chiefs announce they’ll match all player donations to Harvesters

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Sunday that they will match all player contributions to Harvesters and its network.

Together they will donate thousands of meals to local families in need.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu announced Friday that he’s donating 30,000 meals to Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City.

“It’s so important that everyone protect themselves, their loved ones and give back during this challenging time,” the Landlord wrote on social media. “I urge everyone to remain informed and remember that we are stronger together.”

Based in Kansas City, Harvesters is a regional food bank that serves a 26-county area covering NW Missouri and NE Kansas. The nonprofit provides food and household goods to hundreds of other nonprofits.

His massive donation stems from a challenge wide receiver Tyreek Hill made last Monday to his teammates.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is changing our daily lives,” Hill tweeted. “Today my foundation will be partnering with Harvesters to donate meals to families and youth who are now without their free breakfast and lunch programs.”

Hill donated 6,000 meals to local families and then he called out his fellow Chiefs to do the same.

Tight end Travis Kelce took it up a notch the next day and doubled the Cheetah’s donation.

“I got your 6k and will raise you another 6k meals,” Kelce tweeted in response to Hill’s challenge.

Then quarterback Patrick Mahomes went big like “Showtime” always does and announced that he’s donating 15,000 meals to Harvesters.

His foundation, “15 and the Mahomies,” also plans to give $100,000 to Kansas City public school lunch programs and other local organizations that provide meals and household items for families in need.

But it’s not just Chiefs players who are supporting Harvesters during this chaotic time.

KCK native and actor Eric Stonestreet announced Wednesday that he’s donating 200,000 meals to the food bank.