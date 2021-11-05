Chiefs to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic before Packers game Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks will no longer be required for fans attending games and events at Arrowhead. The mandate expired when Kansas City, Missouri’s requirement ended. The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium.

The organization is also teaming up with The University of Kansas Health System to make it as easy as possible for the Chiefs Kingdom to get vaccinated. The two organizations will offer a second vaccination and booster clinic outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a week.

Only fans 12 years old and older will be able to get a shot at Sunday’s clinic. Pfizer’s pediatric dose of the vaccine will not be offered, however younger children can get vaccinated at locations across the Kansas City metro now.

Sunday’s clinic at Arrowhead is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Founder’s Club entrance on Founder’s Plaza on the north side of the stadium. There is some additional information anyone who plans to get a shot needs to know ahead of the clinic below:

Vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech will be available for individuals ages 12 and up Parental consent is required for individuals ages 12-17 Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for ages 18 and up.

Boosters: Individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot if it’s been at least six months ago and meet one of the following criteria: 65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings Booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago with the J&J vaccine

Anyone who wants to get a second dose or booster shot must have a vaccine card or documentation of previous doses.

All individuals will register on-site and will be subject to a 15-minute observation period following the administration of the vaccine.

The University of Kansas Health System and the Chiefs also provided vaccinations before Monday night’s game against the Giants at Arrowhead.