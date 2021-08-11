Children’s Mercy Hospital makes changes to COVID-19 testing process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of children diagnosed with COVID-19 is increasing. according to many metro health departments and hospitals.

In an effort to deal with the increase of children who need COVID-19 tests, Children’s Mercy Hospital is no longer offering walk-in testing. Until further notice, testing appointments must be scheduled online through the hospital’s scheduling site. Children’s Mercy said the change is to eliminate waiting and to better serve patients.

When you go to the scheduling site, you can choose to make an appointment at the hospital’s locations in Overland Park, Kansas, or the Northland or Independence, Missouri.

If you need to schedule tests for multiple children, you’ll need to reserve a separate appointment for each individual.

Children’s Mercy also offers an online guide to help prepare your child to a COVID-19 test. It will help you explain what COVID-19 is, and walk your child through a step-by-step process of what will happen when they arrive for the test.

If you have a question about COVID-19 symptoms or testing, Children’s Mercy also provides a Nurse Advice Line at (816) 234-3188.