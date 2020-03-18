Children’s Mercy Hospital says patient seen in ER tested positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A spokesperson for Children's Mercy Hospital confirmed to FOX4 Wednesday morning that one of their patients tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the hospital, the patient was seen in the emergency room of their Adele Hall Campus.

The hospital did not say whether the child had traveled recently or where they are from.

The patient is being self-quarantined at home, according to a news release from the hospital.

Dr. Angela Myers, Director, Division of Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Jennifer Watts, Director, Emergency Preparedness are expected to speak with reporters at 10 a.m. FOX4 will provide an update once we speak with them.