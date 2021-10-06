City council debates whether to extend Kansas City’s mask mandate another month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A city council committee voted Wednesday to recommend extending the city’s current mask mandate.

Kansas City’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations committee heard testimony and asked experts questions about the positive aspects of continuing mandating everyone over the age of 5 wear masks while indoors.

They also asked what would happen if the mandate was allowed to expire.

The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommended extending the mandate for everyone until at least Nov. 4, 2021.

Councilman Kevin O’Neil said he was concerned about how the mandate impacts restaurants and other businesses in Kansas City’s area located in Clay County, Missouri. He said that businesses are telling him that they are losing business because people are going to nearby areas in the county where masks are not required.

Kansas City’s mask mandate will expire Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, unless the city council votes to extend it during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

State law requires the council to meet every 30 days to enact a new ordinance if city leaders believe the mask requirement needs to continue.

Jackson County legislators voted earlier this week to extend the county’s mask order through Nov. 7.