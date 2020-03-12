City leaders cancel Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day parade to protect community

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The City of Leavenworth made the decision Thursday to cancel their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade over coronavirus concerns.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said the decision was not made in haste and was done after consultation with the Leavenworth County Health Department, the police and fire department and anticipation of regional public health guidelines for local governments.

“Nearly all area cities, including Kansas City, have canceled St. Patrick’s Day parades and public events, and there is a concern if Leavenworth has a parade there could be hundreds or thousands of people coming to our our city for the parade,” Kramer said in a statement Thursday. “This would create increased health risks in our city and Leavenworth County, as well as strain local Police and first responder resources.”

Kramer said to date, the risk for COVID-19 in Leavenworth County remains low, and it is the responsibility of all community members, organizations and governments to do their part to limit exposure.”

