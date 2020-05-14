City of Independence announces they will begin implementing phase one of reopening on June 1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The City of Independence announced Thursday that it will begin the first phase of its reopening plan for City services and facilities on June 1.

“Protecting the health of our citizens and clear communication with employees, residents, and businesses are my top priorities,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a news release. “This first phase will show us if our measures to manage the virus in our area are truly effective.”

The first phase is expected to last approximately four weeks, and additional phases will depend whether additional cases of COVID-19 develop.

“We will be taking a variety of precautions from temperature and health checks upon entering City buildings, to social distancing outlines and appointment only visits for many of our programs,” Mayor weir added.

The city asks that residents continue social distancing, avoiding non-essential activities and washing their hand frequently to combat the spread of the virus.

The following city facilities will reopen on June 1 and will be open three days a week, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Hall

Independence Police Headquarters

Independence Utility centers

Guests and staff will be required to have their temperature checked and under go a basic health screening prior to entering any of these facilities.

Employees and visitors encouraged but not required to wear masks when in city facilities.

“Those individuals found to have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to complete their business online or via phone calls or digital meetings,” city spokesperson Meg Lewis said in a news release.

See a full overview of the phases for reopening the city of Independence as well as anticipated timelines associated with them.

Under phase one, animal services including the Regional Animal Shelter will reopen for adoptions, but it will do so by appointment only. To set-up an appointment, please call (816) 325-7207.

Under phase one there will also be two windows open in the second floor lobby of City Hall. One window will be for payments and the other for information. These windows will be located at opposite ends of counter with a temporary barrier to protect staff and visitors.

On Tuesday, June 2, in-person municipal court hearings will resume.

The Roger T. Sermon Community Center, Truman Memorial Building, Palmer Center, National Frontier Trails Museum, the Uptown Market, the Vaile Mansion and the Bingham-Waggoner Estate will not open under phase one. They are expected to remain closed until at lease July 1.

Under phase one, the lobby of Police Headquarters will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with access to every other window and marks on floors for social distancing.

The Customer Service windows at Independence Utilities Customer Service will also reopen to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays with the same set up as the lobby of Police Headquarters. The drive-thru will also be open during these hours.

Under phase one, the city is still suspending utility shut-offs and not assessing late fees or credit card processing fees. If you need assistance paying your utility bill and would like to learn more about resources in your area, click here.

The city has also suspended its volunteer programs until further notice.

If you’re looking to get out of your house and get in some physical activity, the following venues will reopen on June 1 but only for singles play. These venues include:

Community Ice Rink

Tennis courts

Pickleball courts

The city does encourage anyone using these facilities to bring bring their own cleaning supplies to ensure a safe environment.

See Jackson County’s reopening phases which address individual businesses, events, gatherings, and more.