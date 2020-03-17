City of St. Louis records its first coronavirus case, bringing Missouri’s total to eight

The Gateway Arch is seen Thursday, June 21, 2018, in St. Louis. A newly expanded museum underneath the Arch is set to be open on July 3 and is the final piece of a massive $380 million renovation of the grounds surrounding and entrance to the iconic monument. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Missouri now has its eighth case of coronavirus after St. Louis’ mayor confirmed the city has its first case.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Lyda Krewson said the patient is their 20s and had just returned from a trip abroad, KTVI reports.

The mayor did not identify the individual and wouldn’t say where they had recently traveled from except to say it was a country with serious COVID-19 cases.

Krewson said the patient developed symptoms while driving to St. Louis, immediately self-reported, got medical attention and has been self-quarantined ever since.

St. Louis city officials don’t believe there’s been any community exposure with this case.

The St. Louis City announcement came the same day that St. Louis County officials said they’ve confirmed a third COVID-19 case. That person recently traveled abroad and is in the range of 50 to 60 years old, county officials said.

As of Monday there were at least eight confirmed cases in Missouri.

St. Louis County has two other cases, Greene County has three cases and Henry County has one.