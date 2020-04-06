Clay County reports first death from coronavirus

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Public Health Department confirmed Monday that a 64-year-old woman is the first resident of the county to die from the novel coronavirus.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25 and the case was not travel related, the health department said.

It’s unclear whether or not the woman had underlying health conditions.

RELATED: Cass County will be enact “stay-at-home” order beginning Tuesday

“It is with great sadness that we announce the first death of a Clay County resident due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac. “The health department extends our deepest sympathy to her family and friends.”

So far, Clay County has 35 confirmed cases of the virus. The Kansas City Health Department, which keeps track of cases in the city, reports an additional 45 positive cases in Clay County, including one death.

Clay County began implementing a stay at home order March 24.