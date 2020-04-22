Clay County shortens stay-at-home order to May 3 due to ‘low rates of new COVID-19 cases’

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Clay County has shortened their stay-at-home order, the county health department announced on Facebook on April 22.

The county originally set an end date on March 15 in parallel with Kansas City, which was the first local municipality to announce a stay-at-home extension. Clay County will now end its order on May 3.

The order, signed by the director of public health for the county, Gary Zaborac, states that the current social distancing measures have “demonstrated having a measurable impact on reducing the number of cases of COVID-19 in Clay County’s jurisdiction.”

“The desire to begin to safely reopen our communities and begin the first phase of the plan to

do so exists,” the order elaborates.

According to the Facebook post, county officials will release a plan to cradually reopen the community. Safety will be the first priority.

No other municipalities around the Kansas City metro has shortened their stay-at-home timeline to date. Those living within Kansas City limits will still have to abide by the city’s order, which is set to end on May 15.

Read the county’s full order, here.