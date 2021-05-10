Cleared to travel: Kansas updates travel guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated

A pilot walks by United Airlines planes as they sit parked at gates at San Francisco International Airport on April 12, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/FILE)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Summer vacation is calling, and it looks like fully vaccinated people will have a much easier time heading out of town.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended it’s travel quarantine list.

One of the biggest changes is for those who are fully vaccinated. If it’s been at least two weeks since you’ve had a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks since your single dose of Johnson & Johnson, you no longer need to quarantine. You do need to meet all of the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated

Have received the vaccine within the last 6 months

Have remained asymptomatic since returning from trip

People who do not meet all three of the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine procedure.

If you’ve already had COVID-19, you are clear to travel as long as you’ve had proof of a positive PCR or antigen test within the past six months, and have not been symptomatic since.

This aligns Kansas with the guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released. The agency said people who are fully vaccinated do not need to get tested before or after travel unless required by their destination. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine upon return.

Travelers who have not been vaccinated have a different set of rules to follow. Anyone who traveled from Kansas to the following locations, during the dates listed, need to quarantine after returning home.

Traveled on or after May 6 to the Colorado counties of: Adams, Arapahoe, Archuleta, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Crowley, City and County of Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Jefferson, Lake, Larimer, Park, Phillips, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, San Juan, Teller and Weld.

Traveled on or after May 6 to the countries of Cabo Verde, India, Maldives and Seychelles.

Traveled on or after April 22 to Minnesota or the countries of Argentina, Bahrain, Croatia, Cyprus, Sweden and Turkey.

Traveled between April 22 and May 6 to Aruba or France.

Traveled between April 8 and May 6 to Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland or Serbia.

Traveled on or after April 8 to Pennsylvania or the country of Uruguay.

Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island.

Traveled between March 26 and May 6 to Hungary.

Traveled on or after March 12 to the country of State of Palestine.

Traveled between March 12 and May 6 to New Jersey or New York.

The KDHE also is asking anyone to quarantine if they’re unvaccinated and:

Attended any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where people do not socially distance or wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The state asks anyone who falls into these categories to quarantine for seven days, if you have a negative COVID-19 test. They ask you to quarantine 10 days if you decide to skip the test.

Additional information on quarantine periods can be found on KDHE’s website.

For those traveling internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring testing within three days of flights into the U.S. for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.