Clever mask from Crossroads shop calls on Chiefs Kingdom to protect Mahomes from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local shop in the Crossroads in mixing a little humor into new mask mandates. It hopes the name Patrick Mahomes will help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The MVP usually has an offensive line protecting him. Now, he’s got a lot of Kansas City dedicated to keeping their Super Bowl champion safe from COVID-19.

“I was rooting for him all Super Bowl, so I would 100% protect him,” Chiefs fan Colleen Zadoo said.

The shop Raygun is selling face masks that say, “Help keep Patrick Mahomes Safe: Wear a Mask.”

“Everyone in Kansas City is all about Patrick Mahomes, so if they’re willing to wear a mask to keep him safe, then hey, we’re for it,” Raygun manager Jordan Bush said.

Clever face coverings have become a hot commodity with cities and counties making masks mandatory.

“It says hundreds of Americans die every day from a disease that this mask helps prevent,” Bush said, reading her favorite mask. “It’s just straightforward and really throws it in your face.”

Raygun has been a “mask on” store since they reopened the first week of June. When you walk through the door, they offer free disposables.

“It’s not a huge issue here. It’s just one, hey we’d appreciate it you wear a mask. If not, we will have to ask you to leave, but we do have these free masks here at the front so be sure to help yourself,” Bush said.

Customers said it makes them feel safe.

“As a nursing student, I really appreciate the new mandate just because it’s important to take care of ourselves and also our communities because it’s a lot more than just one person,” Zadoo said.

So if wearing a mask to save a life isn’t appealing enough, do it for Chiefs Kingdom.

“We’re all for it, especially if you can rep chiefs while keeping yourself and others safe, we’re all for it,” Bush said.

In just three days they sold out of all Mahomes masks. Bush said they get a new shipment in Tuesday, but you better act fast to score one.

The masks are $15 each. The store said 35% of profits goes to supporting food banks in our community. Here’s a link to the online store.