Clinton County health officials say man diagnosed with COVID-19 is recovering at home

CAMERON, Mo. — The Clinton County Health Department reported their first coronavirus COVID-19 case on Monday.

Thee Clinton County Health Department was notified on Sunday by a healthcare provider of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case. The affected individual is a man between 40 and 50 years of age, and a resident of Clinton County. Health officials said he is experiencing mild illness, and is recovering at home, under voluntary self-isolation.

As of Monday, this case has been confirmed as being positive by a CDC certified laboratory.

“The Clinton County Health Department is working with regional, state, and federal partners in response to this positive case, and will continue to work to reduce the risk posed by this illness to the residents of Clinton County,” the department said in a release.

The county has been placed under a mandatory social distancing order which begin Monday morning, and is in effect until April 6, 2020 unless further extended.

The Missouri Department of Health has reported 183 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday afternoon. Five deaths have been reported with one in Jackson, Boone, Greene and St. Louis County and one death in the city of St. Louis.