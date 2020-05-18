Cluster of COVID-19 cases at Olathe FedEx facility contained, health department says

OLATHE, Kan. — A workplace cluster of COVID-19 cases at an Olathe FedEx facility has been contained, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

The outbreak was reported last week when health officials confirmed nine cases tied to a workplace in the county.

Monday, the results of 119 of the 121 test samples were returned to the health department and only two additional positive cases were reported.

JCDHE is working to isolate the infected workers and conduct contact tracing.

In a statement issued to FOX4, the agency says the outbreak is effectively contained.

“FedEx estimated that there could be 200 workers on the two shifts so we were able to test a substantial portion. No additional testing is planned at this facility now as it seems any transmission is effectively contained,” JCDHE spokeswoman Barbara Mitchell said.

The health department has also offered FedEx the option for other employees who were not tested to come to the drive thru testing site that is planned for next week.

The outbreak at the FedEx facility is the first such outbreak at a workplace in Johnson County.

