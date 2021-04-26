Coming to a farmer’s market near you: What the next phase of the vaccination process may look like

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, nurses fill syringes with a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. Demand for the coronavirus vaccine has fallen off in some places around the United States to the point where some counties are turning down new shipments of doses. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department said it’s looking to get creative as it works to vaccinate people across the county. To do that, the health department said it needs to get the vaccine where people are located.

The shift is happening because appointments aren’t being filled at the county’s mass vaccination site in Lenexa. That has the county looking at community and neighborhood events.

“We know a lot of our churches and local groups have drive-thru food pantries, which is an excellent approach to provide vaccines there for those who are interested, or farmers markets,” Elizabeth Holzschuh, Epidemiologist at the Johnson County Health Department, said.

The goal is to find places where people are running errands, or just going about their day and make it easy for them to be vaccinated, according to the health department.

Holzschuh said it’s easier than ever for anyone who needs a vaccine. Grocery stores and pharmacies have doses to give at this point.

The health department is also taking walk-ins at it’s mass clinic in Lenexa this week. If you are interested, just show up at the clinic Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also make an appointment if you don’t want to wait in line.

Saturday appointments are taken, but the health department says there will be new weekend appointments available soon.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android