Community rallying behind Belton man in ICU sick with COVID-19

BELTON, Mo. — Even as vaccines get into arms, helping protect people in this pandemic, many are still getting sick and even dying from COVID-19.



A Belton family of five all got sick this month with COVID-19 at the same time. As mom and the kids got better, the dad only got worse. He’s now at St. Luke’s on the Plaza and has an entire community rallying behind him.

Bud Mott is a name and face well known in Belton. The married 48-year-old father of three is always pitching in at community fundraisers, supporting the schools, and the biggest fan at his daughter’s dance recitals.

“The loudest dad in the audience and so fun and since we haven’t seen him as much since she graduated but he was planning on being there to support the kids she teaches so that’s hard,” said Mandy Honeycutt, family friend and owner of Movement Dance Studio.

Bud’s daughter Hailie teaches at Movement Dance Studio in Belton. She missed a couple weeks after catching COVID-19. Her brother, mom and dad all got sick with coronavirus at the same time. It’s a painful reminder that even as vaccines roll out, COVID-19 is still a major threat.

“I think that’s partly why it took everyone by surprise so much because we’re all feeling like everything’s going in the right direction and then this happens,” Honeycutt said.



As Gwyen and the kids recovered, Bud started having trouble breathing. A trip to the ER led to the need for a ventilator.

“It was just within a few days that he was put in the ICU at St Luke’s and was there for several weeks, just recently was sent down to the Plaza,” said Julie Schroeder, Gwyen’s aunt.

Bud Mott is now hooked to what’s called an ECMO machine, helping pump his heart and lungs.

“It’s not a great sign to be put on that, but it’s also a necessary measure right now just to try to get his body some rest. So that’s the current situation where he’s at right now,” Schroeder said.

For a family that’s always stepped up for the Raymore/Belton area, the community’s now stepping up for them. Offers for meals, gas, groceries, and donations to a GoFundMe page are just part of an outpouring of love, support and prayers.

“This is a community that people step up. And sometimes people don’t even know them personally but they’re like, you know what, we’re here,” Schroeder said.



Bud’s wife is visiting him at St. Luke’s daily. But with COVID-19 restrictions, his kids haven’t been able to see their dad..

Family members say the Motts were planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but got sick in late March/early April before vaccines were open to all Missouri residents.

