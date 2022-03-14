KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community spread was the primary cause of COVID-19 outbreaks in long term care facilities, according to new research.

The review looked at 36 studies. The final analysis has been published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The American Health Care Association said the paper supports other findings showing the size and location of a facility were the strongest predictors of whether a facility would have an outbreak, especially if it was located in an area with high COVID-19 rates.

The study also determined that if communities had been able to control the virus, nursing homes would have had a better chance of minimizing outbreaks.

The review also determined that ownership and performance were not strong indicators of how prepared a nursing home was for the pandemic, according to the American Health Care Association.

Residents in long term care facilities are more likely to get COVID-19 because of their age and other medical conditions.

The American Health Care Association said caregivers and facilities often lacked support and resources such as personal protective equipment and testing, at least early in the pandemic.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living requested meetings with President Biden, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. They want to discuss ways the government and facilities and providers can implement change to help protect residents and employees.

