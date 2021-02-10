Computer error blamed for people sk ahead to get COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Health Department officials are making changes to the process of getting vaccine after discovering people outside of priority groups were getting vaccines ahead of schedule.

Dr. Rex Archer, director of KCMO Health said people outside of the priority groups were able to schedule a vaccine earlier than they should have because people in the priority groups shared and forwarded email links to register for vaccine appointments.

“We discovered that if that form was sent to somebody, they could not only click on that link, and then schedule the appointment, but they can forward that to other folks to do the same,” Archer said.

This resulted in people outside of priority groups and the area getting shots.

Archer doesn’t know how many times it happened. But it’s a problem being reported around the nation. Bio-ethics experts say this is concerning.

“Line jumping, is unjustifiable in any way,” said Tarris Rosell, with the Center for Practical Bioethics. “When that happens, it’s wrong. It should not happen. It must not happen. Those who are doing it should stop or be stopped.”

Rosell said situations like this are rooted in selfishness paired with a lack of vaccines.

“We have to be exercising virtues of altruism, of solidarity,” Rosell said. “Thinking of others, it’s not about me, in a pandemic situation. It’s about you, it’s about us, and if it becomes about me, we’re going to be doing this a long, long time.

Kansas City officials have put new systems and verifications in place to make sure people aren’t skipping the line.

“If somebody schedules appointment now that they weren’t the person that was supposed to be invited, they’re going to show up in this cold weather and find out that we don’t vaccinate them because we’ve got a another way to check on that,” Archer said.

FOX4 checked around and at St. Lukes they had a similar situation where people were sharing links to register for the vaccine ahead of schedule. Officials there say they caught it before anyone actually got the shot before their turn.