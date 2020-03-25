Coronavirus causes delays in Amazon Prime deliveries

For the first time, Amazon is offering free shipping on all holiday orders in an effort to add new Prime members and juice the season’s sales numbers.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While social distancing lots of people are likely putting their Amazon Prime memberships to good use, but before you click “order” you may want to note that many deliveries are delayed up to a month due to coronavirus.

Products such as computer cables and best-selling books that are typically delivered within two days with an Amazon Prime subscription are now showing that it won’t arrive until late April.

Amazon said the delayed dates are necessary to ensure safety amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“This isn’t business as usual, and it’s a time of great stress and uncertainty. It’s also a moment in time when the work we’re doing is its most critical,” CEO and founder Jeff Bezos said in a statement. “We’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering essential items.”

The e-commerce giant added they’ll begin putting delays on non-essential items to prioritize household staples and medical supplies.

“We’re providing a vital service to people everywhere, especially to those, like the elderly, who are most vulnerable,” Bezos said. “People are depending on us.”

The news comes after the company pledged to hire 100,000 full and part-time employees across the country to combat the high demand during the coronavirus crisis.