Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Farmer’s Market will not open as previously scheduled due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The market was scheduled to open Saturday, April 11, however, that date has been pushed back to stem the spread of the virus.

“In the interest of public health and because of the volume of shoppers interested in attending, the Overland Park Farmers’ Market will delay opening,” read a statement on the market’s facebook page.

The Overland Park Farmer’s Market had planned on opening as scheduled, saying that the market was an essential food source, but reversed course after hearing from residents.

“We heard from both sides from people who wanted the market to open and people who wanted it closed and the public was pretty clear that they wanted it closed. We need to keep their trust in what we do,” said Sean Reilly with the city of Overland Park.

Reilly said the city hopes to open the market at a later date, which will depend on whether stay at home orders are extended.

“We had all these safety protocols in place, but there’s still concern in the community about the health of consumers as well as the possible spread of coronavirus,” Reilly said.

Customers who had placed pre-orders are encouraged to reach out to vendors directly.

