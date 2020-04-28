Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases still rapidly growing while daily deaths decrease

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas has recorded four more coronavirus deaths the same day that Gov. Laura Kelly announced her plan on how to lift the state’s stay-at-home order.

The latest deaths reported Tuesday brought the total to 124. State health officials also reported that he number of positive cases increased by 163 to 3,491.

The number of new cases remains high compared to previous state data. State officials have said they are doing more testing, moving from just testing sick patients to testing entire populations.

Meanwhile, the number of daily deaths has decreased from earlier in the month. On April 9, Kansas reported an increase of 15 deaths from the day before. However, a health statistics foundation out of Washington University only recorded an average of a little more than 2 deaths a day in Kansas over the past week.

Only 29 of the state’s 105 counties haven’t recorded a case. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.