Coronavirus patient in Boone County dies, becoming Missouri’s first COVID-19 fatality

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that a person in Boone County has died from coronavirus, Missouri’s first death from the virus.

This is same case that was confirmed Tuesday in Boone County. Parson said the Boone County resident had recently traveled. The virus was not community spread.

The patient tested positive Tuesday, and their family called 911 requesting emergency help Wednesday morning.

Columbia city officials said Boone County dispatchers were told the patient had tested positive for COVID-19, and all the emergency responders used the proper personal protective equipment when entering the home and interacting with the patient.

The patient was taken to MU Health Care where they later died, city officials said.

Six first-responders from Boone County were initially in quarantine at the hospital and are now isolating in Boone County after transporting the patient.