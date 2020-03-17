Costco to limit number of people inside stores, joins retailers addressing overcrowding amid coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Costco is limiting the number of people in its stores to 400 at a time, an administrator told FOX4 on March 17.

The announcement comes after stores across the country began seeing lines outside of their doors as consumers went to stock up due to fears over the coronavirus. Now, people must be membership card holders to enter, and lines will likely become commonplace.

The administrator did not say how long the new restrictions are expected to remain in place.

Costco joins other stores that have implemented new rules to cut down on overcrowding and overbuying at their locations.

On Monday, Dollar General Corporation announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers. Officials said the goal was to give those who are most vulnerable to the sickness to have first choice of products and avoid more crowded times of the day.

On March 14, Walmart announced it was shortening its hours. More than 4,700 stores across the nation are now only open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to give crews time to restock and disinfect.