Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Missour

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death ratesâ€”especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 25 reached 946,481 COVID-19-related deaths and 78.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 24, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (14,666 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (96 total deaths)

— 10.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,503 (8,022 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#49. Johnson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (22,216 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (136 total deaths)

— 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,945 (11,864 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#48. Holt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (1,814 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 591 (26 total deaths)

— 97.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,484 (1,034 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#47. Webster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (16,544 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (135 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,431 (8,881 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#46. Pettis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (17,735 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (145 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,660 (11,711 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#45. Sullivan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (2,560 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (20 total deaths)

— 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,739 (1,689 total cases)

— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#44. Mississippi County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (5,606 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (56 total deaths)

— 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,090 (3,175 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#43. Livingston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (6,471 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 571 (87 total deaths)

— 91.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,017 (3,657 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#42. Dade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (3,229 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (38 total deaths)

— 68.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,516 (1,400 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#41. Howard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (4,270 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (23 total deaths)

— 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,318 (2,132 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#40. Scott County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (16,401 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (147 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,595 (10,946 total cases)

— 26.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#39. St. Francois County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (28,773 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (264 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,314 (18,359 total cases)

— 21.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#38. Gentry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (2,820 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (29 total deaths)

— 47.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,065 (2,107 total cases)

— 42.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#37. Phelps County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (19,137 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (225 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,054 (9,830 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#36. Maries County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (3,770 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (31 total deaths)

— 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,972 (1,563 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#35. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (3,759 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (40 total deaths)

— 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,699 (2,135 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#34. Cooper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (7,758 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (73 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,203 (4,109 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#33. Barry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (15,675 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (107 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,215 (6,519 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#32. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (99,093 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (573 total deaths)

— 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,636 (53,201 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#31. Adair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (11,219 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (59 total deaths)

— 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,300 (5,398 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#30. Ste. Genevieve County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (7,948 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (37 total deaths)

— 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,152 (3,606 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#29. Camden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (20,755 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (165 total deaths)

— 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,756 (9,148 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#28. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (14,762 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (116 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,395 (7,652 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#27. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (9,873 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (77 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,843 (5,640 total cases)

— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#26. Christian County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (40,036 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (236 total deaths)

— 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,150 (20,510 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#25. Linn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (5,402 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (62 total deaths)

— 73.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,564 (2,332 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#24. Saline County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (10,441 fully vaccinated)

— 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (97 total deaths)

— 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,218 (6,195 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#23. Shelby County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (2,738 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (14 total deaths)

— 21.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,042 (1,485 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#22. Callaway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (20,848 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (114 total deaths)

— 14.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,402 (11,813 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#21. Jasper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (56,558 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (488 total deaths)

— 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,166 (34,173 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#20. Clinton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (9,511 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (109 total deaths)

— 78.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,765 (4,641 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#19. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (9,157 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (88 total deaths)

— 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,882 (4,060 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#18. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (5,539 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (52 total deaths)

— 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,115 (2,439 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#17. Cape Girardeau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (37,824 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (224 total deaths)

— 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,221 (18,315 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#16. Nodaway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (10,673 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (42 total deaths)

— 36.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,797 (5,920 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#15. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (142,098 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (924 total deaths)

— 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,461 (68,762 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#14. Carroll County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (4,214 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (42 total deaths)

— 61.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,256 (2,192 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#13. Pulaski County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (26,297 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (110 total deaths)

— 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,542 (8,702 total cases)

— 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#12. Gasconade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (7,388 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (93 total deaths)

— 111.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,195 (3,264 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#11. Cass County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (53,858 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (274 total deaths)

— 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,083 (24,417 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#10. Cole County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (39,821 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (269 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,884 (19,865 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#9. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (132,824 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (340 total deaths)

— 54.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,651 (26,621 total cases)

— 52.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#8. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (55,733 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (317 total deaths)

— 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,490 (22,342 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#7. Atchison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (2,824 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (19 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,405 (1,358 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#6. Platte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (58,402 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (91 total deaths)

— 70.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,692 (10,120 total cases)

— 57.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#5. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (393,498 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (2,247 total deaths)

— 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,292 (205,925 total cases)

— 29.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#4. St. Louis city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (171,549 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (725 total deaths)

— 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,336 (55,114 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#3. St. Charles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (242,852 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (860 total deaths)

— 28.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,047 (92,653 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#2. Boone County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (109,744 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (235 total deaths)

— 56.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,702 (42,774 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#1. St. Louis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (622,537 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (3,110 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,763 (216,372 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.