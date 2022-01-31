KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s that time again for thousands of people in the metro.

The Jackson County Health Department reminds people that it’s time for a COVID-19 booster shot.

Anyone age 12 and up who had their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before September 1st, or the J&J vaccine in November or earlier needs a booster.

The Centers for Disease Control warned that the omicron variant spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. Health experts in Kansas City say they are still seeing a large number of people with the omicron variant.

The Jackson County Health Department has several vaccine clinics this week.

  • Independence
    • Jan. 31 – Feb. 4
    • Jackson County Health Department
    • 313 S. Liberty St.
    • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Grandview
    • Jan 31
    • Grandview City Hall
    • 1200 Main St.
    • 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Grandview
    • Feb. 1
    • Grandview City Hall
    • 1200 Main St.
    • 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Kansas City, Mo.
    • Feb. 2-3
    • Mohart Center
    • 3200 Wayne Ave.
    • 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

There is an incentive available to get a first or second shot through the Kansas City, Mo., Health Department. The department continues to give away $50 gift cards, but supplies are limited and may run out at any time.

  • Kansas City, Mo.
    • Click to make an appointment
    • Health Department
    • 2400 Troost Ave.
    • Monday, Wednesday, Friday
      • 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Thursday
      • 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Clay County Health Department has two upcoming vaccine clinics available.

If Platte County is more convenient, you can schedule an appointment there. The Platte County Health Department gives vaccines at its Parkville location. Call (816) 587-5998, then press 1 to make an appointment.

The Johnson County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters this week.

  • Olathe
    • Feb 4
    • El Centro, Inc.
    • 201 E. Loula Street, Suite 110
    • 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Unified Government Health Department continues to offer vaccines and boosters at locations throughout Wyandotte County. People can also request free rides to vaccine and testing sites, or request a vaccine comes to them.

  • Kansas City, Kan.
    • Call for appointment
    • UG Public Health Department
    • 619 Ann Ave.
    • 913-573-8855
  • Kansas City, Kan.
    • Every Friday
    • Former Kmart Store
    • 7836 State Ave.
    • 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Retail pharmacies, doctors offices and hospitals also have vaccines available. Visit vaccine finder to locate a vaccinator near you. Search by vaccine type and availability.