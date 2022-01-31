KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s that time again for thousands of people in the metro.
The Jackson County Health Department reminds people that it’s time for a COVID-19 booster shot.
Anyone age 12 and up who had their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before September 1st, or the J&J vaccine in November or earlier needs a booster.
The Centers for Disease Control warned that the omicron variant spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. Health experts in Kansas City say they are still seeing a large number of people with the omicron variant.
The Jackson County Health Department has several vaccine clinics this week.
- Independence
- Jan. 31 – Feb. 4
- Jackson County Health Department
- 313 S. Liberty St.
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Grandview
- Jan 31
- Grandview City Hall
- 1200 Main St.
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Grandview
- Feb. 1
- Grandview City Hall
- 1200 Main St.
- 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Feb. 2-3
- Mohart Center
- 3200 Wayne Ave.
- 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
There is an incentive available to get a first or second shot through the Kansas City, Mo., Health Department. The department continues to give away $50 gift cards, but supplies are limited and may run out at any time.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Click to make an appointment
- Health Department
- 2400 Troost Ave.
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday
- 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Thursday
- 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The Clay County Health Department has two upcoming vaccine clinics available.
- North Kansas City
- NKC YMCA — Click to schedule appointment
- Saturday, Feb. 5
- Gladstone
- Gladstone Community Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 8
- Liberty
- Health Center
- 800 Haines Drive
- Feb. 1
- Feb. 3
If Platte County is more convenient, you can schedule an appointment there. The Platte County Health Department gives vaccines at its Parkville location. Call (816) 587-5998, then press 1 to make an appointment.
The Johnson County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters this week.
- Olathe
- Feb 4
- El Centro, Inc.
- 201 E. Loula Street, Suite 110
- 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
The Unified Government Health Department continues to offer vaccines and boosters at locations throughout Wyandotte County. People can also request free rides to vaccine and testing sites, or request a vaccine comes to them.
- Kansas City, Kan.
- Call for appointment
- UG Public Health Department
- 619 Ann Ave.
- 913-573-8855
- Kansas City, Kan.
- Every Friday
- Former Kmart Store
- 7836 State Ave.
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Retail pharmacies, doctors offices and hospitals also have vaccines available. Visit vaccine finder to locate a vaccinator near you. Search by vaccine type and availability.