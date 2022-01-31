KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s that time again for thousands of people in the metro.

The Jackson County Health Department reminds people that it’s time for a COVID-19 booster shot.

Anyone age 12 and up who had their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before September 1st, or the J&J vaccine in November or earlier needs a booster.

The Centers for Disease Control warned that the omicron variant spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. Health experts in Kansas City say they are still seeing a large number of people with the omicron variant.

The Jackson County Health Department has several vaccine clinics this week.

Independence Jan. 31 – Feb. 4 Jackson County Health Department 313 S. Liberty St. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Grandview Jan 31 Grandview City Hall 1200 Main St. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Grandview Feb. 1 Grandview City Hall 1200 Main St. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Kansas City, Mo. Feb. 2-3 Mohart Center 3200 Wayne Ave. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.



There is an incentive available to get a first or second shot through the Kansas City, Mo., Health Department. The department continues to give away $50 gift cards, but supplies are limited and may run out at any time.

Kansas City, Mo. Click to make an appointment Health Department 2400 Troost Ave. Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.



The Clay County Health Department has two upcoming vaccine clinics available.

North Kansas City NKC YMCA — Click to schedule appointment Saturday, Feb. 5

Gladstone Gladstone Community Center Tuesday, Feb. 8

Liberty Health Center 800 Haines Drive Feb. 1 Appointment needed Feb. 3 Appointment needed



If Platte County is more convenient, you can schedule an appointment there. The Platte County Health Department gives vaccines at its Parkville location. Call (816) 587-5998, then press 1 to make an appointment.

The Johnson County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters this week.

Olathe Feb 4 El Centro, Inc. 201 E. Loula Street, Suite 110 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



The Unified Government Health Department continues to offer vaccines and boosters at locations throughout Wyandotte County. People can also request free rides to vaccine and testing sites, or request a vaccine comes to them.

Kansas City, Kan. Call for appointment UG Public Health Department 619 Ann Ave. 913-573-8855

Kansas City, Kan. Every Friday Former Kmart Store 7836 State Ave. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Retail pharmacies, doctors offices and hospitals also have vaccines available. Visit vaccine finder to locate a vaccinator near you. Search by vaccine type and availability.