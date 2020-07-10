COVID-19 cluster linked to Cass County party, according to health department

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus from the 2020.

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Cass County have been linked back to the same party, according to local health officials.

The Cass County Health Department says that five COVID-19 cases have been linked to the same party that took place July 3rd at a home between Harrisonville and Garden City near MO-7 Highway.

The party did not have a specified guest list, so the health department is releasing the information to the public.

Anyone who was at the party is asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms appear, individuals are asked to call their primary care provider or the Cass County Health Department at 816-673-4618.