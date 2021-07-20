COVID-19 concerns: 100 Kansas City-area doctors sign open letter to metro school districts

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doctors from across the Kansas City metro used their signatures to send a message to area school districts.

The 100 doctors represent a wide range of clinical and specialties. They all agree on one thing: School districts need to take steps to control COVID-19.

In a letter, the doctors said they supported the newest guidelines published by the CDC, American Academy of Physicians, and the Johnson County Department of Health. They ask each school district to implement the following procedures:

Prioritize in-person learning. Mandatory universal masking for all grades in which students are not yet eligible for vaccination. (Grades preschool – Grade 6) Strongly encourage masking for unvaccinated students in grades where students are eligible for vaccination. (Grades 7 -12) Strong contact tracing including following health department guidance for isolation and quarantine.

The doctors said this plan gives schools the best chance to stay open for in-person learning while also keeping students and teachers safe.

The Johnson County Health Department said health department said the vaccination rates for students between the ages of 12 and 18 is between 20% and 30%. It is asking school districts across the county to educate students and families about the safety and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you want to get a vaccine, you can simply text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) to get information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).