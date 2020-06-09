COVID-19 outbreak at Lansing Correctional Facility contained, according to KDHE

LANSING, Kan. — A large COVID-19 outbreak at Lansing Correctional Facility has been contained, according to officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The outbreak was declared officially contained on June 1, according to a news release from KDOC.

The outbreak infected 830 inmates and 96 staff members. Two of those staff members, George Bernard Robare and Fella Adebiyi, died of COVID-19, along with four inmates.

According to KDOC’s website, 806 inmates have recovered from COVID-19 and 49 staff members have returned to work.

The Kansas National Guard was called in to help with testing, health checks and food preparation on April 15. Their mission at the facility ended June 4 after the outbreak was contained.

“While we are resuming many activities, we fully recognize that this virus will still be present for the foreseeable future, so we plan to maintain the mitigation strategies that have been implemented at each of our facilities,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said.

“This resumption of activities is a first step to normalizing operations at Lansing, but one we will do with an abundance of caution and care.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: