COVID-19 outbreak in Lee’s Summit care center, cases in nursing homes rising again

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Metro nursing homes are once again facing the challenges of COVID-19.

The positivity rates in long-term care facilities locally and nationally are rising quickly.

John Knox Village Care Center in Lee’s Summit has the largest outbreak in Eastern Jackson County. according to the health department. The site has reported more than 150 cases including 20 deaths since October.

17 people died just this month from COVID-19.

To compare, the care center had a total of 64 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the six months from mid-March to late September.

Unfortunately, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the United States are dealing with similar issues.

Across the state line, there have been more than 5,000 reported cases within long-term care facilities, including 563 deaths. Those numbers are from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. See the state’s “Cluster Summary” on the Kansas COVID-19 dashboard.

For context, nursing home cases are outpacing the number of total cases inside of Kansas jails and prisons.

Nationally, the number of cases this month are higher than what we saw in the summer and spring. Cases across the country increased by 1 million in the second week of November alone.

Less than 1% of the population are in nursing homes. However, they have made up 40% of COVID-19 deaths.