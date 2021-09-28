COVID-19 outbreak linked to Piper High School homecoming dance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of teenagers were likely exposed to COVID-19 at a homecoming dance at Piper High School. The dance was held Sept. 18.
The Unified Government Public Health Department said eight people who attended the dance tested positive. A number of students also attended classes while they were contagious with COVID-19 after they went to the homecoming dance.
Because of that, the health department said it strongly recommends any staff or students who attended the dance get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Health experts said the testing should also be completed before returning to school.
“In addition to getting tested, any students or staff who attended the event should monitor for symptoms and stay home if they develop any symptoms,” the health department said in a statement.
Any students or staff identified as close contacts by the school nurse should also get tested, according to the health department.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in Wyandotte County.