COVID-19 outbreak linked to Piper High School homecoming dance

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of teenagers were likely exposed to COVID-19 at a homecoming dance at Piper High School. The dance was held Sept. 18.

The Unified Government Public Health Department said eight people who attended the dance tested positive. A number of students also attended classes while they were contagious with COVID-19 after they went to the homecoming dance.

Because of that, the health department said it strongly recommends any staff or students who attended the dance get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Health experts said the testing should also be completed before returning to school.

“In addition to getting tested, any students or staff who attended the event should monitor for symptoms and stay home if they develop any symptoms,” the health department said in a statement.

#PiperProud The UGPHD has identified a COVID outbreak linked to the @PiperUSD203 Piper High School Homecoming event on September 18, 2021. If you attended this event, please get tested for COVID and monitor for symptoms.



Find free COVID testing in WyCo https://t.co/uGg89SL2wh pic.twitter.com/78tYyBO70i — Unified Government Public Health Department (@UGHealthDept) September 28, 2021

Any students or staff identified as close contacts by the school nurse should also get tested, according to the health department.

Free COVID-19 testing is available in Wyandotte County.