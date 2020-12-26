COVID-19 restrictions mean a change of plans for bringing in the New Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo — People who normally bring in the New Year at bars and restaurants will have to find a new plan this year.

That’s because of COVID-19 restrictions throughout the metro.

“I’ve done New Year’s here for probably the last five years,” Kimberly Gibbs, a The Lost Bar customer said.

Gibbs brings in the New Year at The Lost Bar every year, but this Thursday the band, the celebration and drinks will be cut off.

“It’s been kind of hard for the whole year,” Gibbs said. “I mean everything has been so different and everything changes.”

For weeks bars and restaurants in KCMO have had to closed at 10 p.m. and it will be no different for New Year’s Eve this upcoming week.

“We’re going to do a toast just before 10pm and we’re going to say see you later 2020 and make the best of it,” Amy Allen, Owner of The Lost Bar said.

Allen said the new year can’t come fast enough, given how the pandemic has impacted her business in 2020.

“It’s made it a little rough,” Allen said. “I’ve added up how much we lost with the 10 o’clock close and it’s pretty big chunk.”

Allen said this time of the year is when the bar makes the most money, but she’s made a lot of adjustments to keep money coming in and people safe.

A lot of customers say they’ll be stopping by until 10 p.m. and then go home to bring in the new year with friends.