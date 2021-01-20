COVID-19 survivor, local doctors hopeful as President Biden takes aggressive approach to fight pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As the President Joe Biden takes office, there are promises of a new, more aggressive approach in the fight against COVID-19.

As COVID-19 vaccines go into healthcare worker arms, there’s continued public frustration while everyone else awaits their turn.

“Operation Warp Speed in terms of vaccine development has been a smashing success. In terms of the logistics of vaccine distribution, and production I’m not sure it’s met the same level of success,” said Dr. Steven Stites, University of Kansas Health System pulmonology and critical care specialist.



Biden has pledged to get 100 million Americans vaccinated by April 30, by ramping up production to release more doses to the public and improving what’s now an imperfect delivery system.

“I think there’s going to be greater emphasis on getting the vaccines into arms rather than in the freezers,” said Dr. Raghu Adiga, Liberty Hospital chief medical officer.



That can’t come soon enough for 41-year-old Anil Gharmalkar. Last spring, he got sick with pneumonia and went on antibiotics. Then, in late April, his health took a turn for the worse when the trucker returned from the road.



“I got home and I remember I just collapsed at home,” Gharmalkar said.



His mom, a nurse, checked in. Anil’s breathing became erratic and his oxygen levels were low. He went to a local hospital near his Oswego, Kansas home.



“I was too tired and there was nothing left, nothing they could do. They put me on a ventilator there and life-flighted me on a helicopter to KU,” Gharmalkar said.



Anil spent the next few weeks in Kansas City. He thought he was going to die.



“It was very frightening. I was at the end of myself,” Gharmalkar said.



His kidneys, liver and heart all took a hit from COVID-19.

It’s nothing short of a miracle he went home two weeks later.

But his journey with coronavirus is far from over. He’s been hospitalized three more times and is hooked to a tracheostomy, and will likely require surgery later to fully reconstruct his throat.



“I’m glad I’m still here. We made it. We’re still fighting,” Gharmalkar said.



The husband and father of nine plans to get a vaccine as soon as possible, knowing if he gets COVID-19 again, it could kill him. While he admits, he’s not “hugely Democratic” he’s thankful Biden is taking a new approach to tackling the pandemic.



“What he said about working together and coming together and moving forward to beat this, I hope people do. We need that,” he said.

Biden is also expected to more strongly encourage mask wearing and even signed an executive order Wednesday making face masks mandatory on federal property. That’s something doctors and Anil both say is welcomed to help fight this virus.