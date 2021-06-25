COVID-19 vaccination push heads to Kansas City’s City Market

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. According to a report by researchers from Johns Hopkins University published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, June 14, 2021, a small study offers the first hint that an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccines just might give some organ transplant recipients a needed boost in protection. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City Market and Kansas City’s Health Department team up to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, June 26.

The health department’s mobile van will be parked in front of the Steamboat Arabia Museum from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments are not required and you are able to just walk up to the truck to get a vaccine at your convenience. If you’d like to reserve a place in line, you can fill out an online form in advance.

The health department will be administering the Pfizer vaccine Saturday. It’s approved for anyone aged 12 and older. Anyone who receives a shot at the City Market will need to schedule a second dose in about three weeks. Limited numbers of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available at the City Market on Saturday.

The health department said that as of June 22, the completed vaccination rate for those 18 years and older in Kansas City was at 36%. The rate is lower for school-age children 12 years and older.