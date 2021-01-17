COVID-19 Vaccine help available for people in Kansas City without internet access

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health departments and retail pharmacy chains are key as Missouri and Kansas move to vaccinate thousands of people against COVID-19.

Most people living in the Kansas City metro have been told to take an online survey through their county health department, if they want a vaccine. But, what happens when that person doesn’t have internet access?

Health departments and pharmacies know there are thousands of people in the Kansas City area who fall into that category, and have additional plans in place to help them.

In Wyandotte County, the health department wants everyone interested in a COVID-19 vaccine to take an online survey. Answers will help officials determine how many residents are in population groups defined by the vaccine rollout plan. The survey requires your name, location, personal health and living information and more.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, knows there is a portion of its community that does not have access to the online survey. Anyone who wants a vaccine, but can’t access the survey, can call 3-1-1. The number will connect them with an operator who will put their information into the form. The operators are also bilingual.

The Kansas City, Mo., Health Department is taking a similar approach. Sunday, it released a phone number for people who don’t have access to its online vaccine survey. As the tweet says, call (816) 513-6152 for help.

Interested in the #COVIDvaccination?



Fill out this survey at https://t.co/A3oV7g2RmH



If you don't have access to fill out this digital survey, call the Health Department at (816) 513-6152, and the Health Department will assist you.

Retail pharmacy chains face a similar problem. CVS and Walgreens say when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, people will need to make an appointment through the store’s app. Appointments are required, and walk-in vaccines will not be available.

CVS says there will be a dedicated 1-800 number for people who don’t have the app or online access. That number will be available as soon as CVS begins vaccinating people at its pharmacy locations.