COVID-19 warning for anyone who attended Independence arts and crafts show

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Anyone who attended the Best Little Arts & Crafts Show in Independence needs to self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and consider being tested, according to the city.

The City of Independence said it was notified Wednesday afternoon that at least two people who attended the event had tested positive for COVID-19. Health experts warn everyone who attended the event may have been exposed to the virus.

The Arts and Crafts Show was held at the Sermon Center Nov. 19 and 20.

Those who attended the show are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test within the next seven days. Testing is available at most local pharmacies, urgent care centers and doctor’s offices.