‘COVID Stops Here’: Missouri rolls out new designation to help sell vaccination message

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As the number of COVID-19 cases increases across Missouri, the state launched a new effort in hopes of convincing thousands of unvaccinated people to get the vaccine.

It’s called “COVID Stops Here.”

The Missouri Chamber is behind the new effort. Instead of talking about the reasons people need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the message highlights workplaces.

Companies and other workplaces that reach a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive the COVID Stops Here designation. There are separate designations for companies that reach 80% and then 90% vaccination rates. Missouri’s Chamber said some of those companies already exist.

The campaign calls on employers across the state to talk to employees about the importance of being vaccinated. It also encourages businesses to hold vaccination events at the workplace.

The message comes at a time when Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services said the number of new COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in less than three weeks.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 540,189 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2 — an increase of 8,375 positive cases (PCR testing only) — and 9,463 total deaths as of Thursday, July 15, an increase of 75 this week.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2.45 million people have completed the vaccination process in Missouri; 56.3% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process. The state has administered 61,819 doses of vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.

If you are hoping to get a vaccine, most retail pharmacies, county health departments and hospitals are providing the shots. Many offer walk-in options.