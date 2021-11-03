COVID vaccine available next week in Johnson County for kids ages 5-11

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OLATHE, Kan. — Starting next week, more children in Johnson County will have the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved recommendations under emergency use authorization to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those children starting Monday.

Parents can schedule an appointment for their children to get vaccinated from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays or from 1-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the JCDHE clinic in Mission located at 6000 Lamar Ave.

Vaccines are administered in private exam rooms. Children under 15 years old must have a parent or guardian present at the time of the appointment. Appointments can be scheduled at jocogov.org/coronavirus.

“The Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children was determined to be safe and very effective against symptomatic COVID disease, according to the FDA review of the Pfizer data. We encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity to get school-age children vaccinated,” JCDHE Director Dr. Sanmi Areola said.

Anyone with questions about the vaccine or residents needing help scheduling appointments can reach out to JCDHE at 913-715-2819 or by email at jcdhe@jocogov.org.