CoxHealth reports 15 unvaccinated patients died from COVID-19 this weekend in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards reported on Twitter Monday morning that from Friday through Sunday, 15 patients died from COVID-19.

Edwards added so far in July Cox has lost 72 patients. He says all of them were unvaccinated.

A vaccine is the best life insurance policy you can have right now, and it’s free!



Edwards also reported:

151 currently admitted patients

Three of the admitted are ages 0-17

51 patients from Greene County currently admitted

31 patients from Taney County

Within the Kansas City metro area, the number of recent deaths as of Monday morning is much smaller. The Mid-America Regional Council reports three deaths Friday and Saturday, Sunday’s numbers haven’t been posted yet. This count also doesn’t currently count Independence according to the council’s COVID dashboard.

The number of daily news cases, however, has jumped significantly. During the same period last Friday and Saturday, the metro region added 729 new cases. Week-over-week, the most recent reporting shows a jump of 57%.