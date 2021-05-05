CVS, Walgreens and Walmart now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines

A patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several major retail pharmacy chains are trying to reduce barriers to getting vaccinated.

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and more are now taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations as supply ramps up and immunization rates slow. They’re all emphasizing convenience and flexibility as they try to reach people who are busy, hesitant or facing barriers like lack of internet or transportation.

CVS Health said it’s now accepting walk-in customers for COVID-19 vaccinations at all 8,300 of its stores that are doling out shots.

The drugstore chain started accepting customers with no appointments this week. It also is offering same-day day appointments. Find a location or make a CVS vaccine appointment online.

CVS Health is giving out vaccines at stores in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The company, which has nearly 10,000 retail locations, said it has given out more than 17 million doses through April.

Walgreens also started offering same-day appointments Wednesday and is accepting walk-ins, too. The company expects to offer vaccines at all 9,200 of its U.S. stores by this weekend. You can make an appointment with Walgreens or find a location here.

The news of walk-in vaccinations at these retail pharmacies comes after a report earlier this week showed CVS and Walgreens account for 70% of the nation’s wasted vaccines. CVS blamed transportation restrictions and improper storage for the waste.

Walmart and Sam’s Club also announced this week that customers can get vaccinated without an appointment at all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide. Walk-ins and appointments are both available. Appointments can also be made with Walmart here or with Sam’s Club.

Locally, last week Hy-Vee announced all its pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary. You can also still make an appointment with Hy-Vee here.