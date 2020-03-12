Dan + Shay concert at Sprint Center postponed 4 months amid coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay perform during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2019 Celebration on December 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dan + Shay concert scheduled for April 9 has been postponed and rescheduled more than four months later amid concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

The new date for the concert, part of “The (Arena) Tour,” is Aug. 14.

The schedule change is “due to the unprecedented circumstances,” according to the Sprint Center’s website. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. There was no information available about refunded tickets.

The move comes on the same day Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a State of Emergency lasting 21 days, which bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people. That limitation is set to last until April 2.

Dan + Shay is an American pop country group led by vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, according to Top 40 Charts. They’ve been made famous by their popular hits, including “Road Trippin'” and “Tequila.”