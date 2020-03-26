Data company gives Missouri and Kansas ‘B’ grade in complying with social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A data company is keeping score on how well people are social distancing.

Unacast looks at how people in various regions, states and even counties have changed the distance they travel to comply with social distancing and the various stay-at-home declarations.

Overall, it gives Kansas and Missouri a 'B grade.'

You can break the grades down by county.

Kansas counties:

Johnson A

Atchison C

Leavenworth C

Miami B

Missouri counties:

Jackson B

Buchanan B

Andrew D

Clinton F

That website is interactive and updated frequently.