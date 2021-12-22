Demand for COVID vaccines, boosters increases in Kansas City as cases rise, holidays arrive

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Health leaders are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot as cases begin to skyrocket again.

Some pharmacies are doing what they can to make the vaccine available to everyone eligible.

Price Chopper in Overland Park is hosting a walk-in clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. It’s the only location taking walk-ins. Other locations are only accepting appointments.

“I just want to make sure I can continue on going to school and that everyone around me can continue to do the same,” said Grace Strongman, who got a booster shot.

Many like Strongham went to the pharmacy’s vaccine clinic to get their vaccine or booster shot.

It comes at a time where the omicron variant of COVID-19 is taking a toll on people’s health and the number of beds at hospitals in Kansas City and across the country.

“Just seeing those numbers, each one of those numbers are real people, and they all have people who miss them,” Danielle Robinson, who got the booster shot, said.

Robinson sad seeing the increase in cases made her get the booster shot.

“We’ve been careful this whole time,” Robinson said. “We still have two young kids that can’t be vaccinated yet, so me and my husband and two older kids are vaccinated.”

Pharmacy manager Erin Moore said she sees firsthand how convenient this walk-in clinic is at a time like now.

“We’re helping anywhere from 150-200 people each day getting their vaccines,” Moore said.

Local health leaders said, within the last two weeks, vaccine rates have been the highest since last spring.