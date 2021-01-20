Details released about future mass vaccination site in the Northland

The Chief Medical Officer at Liberty Hospital says he doesn’t know exactly when a mass vaccination site in Kansas City’s Northland will open, but he knows where it will be located.

Dr. Raghu Adiga talked about plans Liberty Hospital has during a call with doctors at the University of Kansas Health System Wednesday morning.

Adiga says Liberty Hospital worked with the Clay County Health Department to locate a building that would allow them to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day. They found that in a new warehouse right off I-35.

“We have to figure out logistics and a site for that. So we’ve been able to secure a site for that as well and we’ve got our partners Clay County Public Health, City of Liberty and Liberty Public Schools as well,” Adiga said.

Organizers hope to have the mass vaccination site running in the next week or two, but say it won’t happen until more vaccine is available.

“The biggest issue is the vaccine supply. Without that nothing can work,” Adiga said.

He went on to say that when the vaccination site is operational it will also be used to vaccinate patients from North Kansas City hospital and the North Kansas City school district.

There is not a way to sign up for a vaccine right now in Clay County, but there is a survey available on the Clay County Health Department’s website. After taking the survey, you will eventually be notified when there is a vaccine available for you.

At this point, there are no plans to offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic. Doctors on the call say it’s too difficult because of the 15-minute mandatory observation time everyone is required to complete after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.